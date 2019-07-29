"With Around 3,000 Tigers, India One Of The Safest Habitats In World": PM

PM Modi released the tiger census report at his official residence in Delhi.

With around 3,000 tigers, India has become "one of the safest habitats" for them in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018.

The population of tigers in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, according to the tiger census report. "The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every nature lover happy," PM Modi said this morning.

"The story which started from 'Ek Tha Tiger' and reached to 'Tiger Zinda hai', shouldn't end there," he said, referring to the Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood movies in his address.

"Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We, in India, completed this target four years early," he said.

