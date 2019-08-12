'Well-Known Commitment': Amit Shah Plugs PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' Show

PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode with British adventurer Bear Grylls was shot in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending appearance on popular adventure TV show "Man vs Wild" has sparked a range of reactions. Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah promoted the episode on Twitter today, with generous praise for the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commitment towards environment and its conservation is well known to the world. Watch him talk about Incredible India and highlight our cultural commitment to preserving the environment, tonight at 9pm with @BearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN," he tweeted.

Hosted by British presenter Bear Grylls, the Man vs Wild episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi airs 9 pm on Discovery Channel in India.

Watch him talk about Incredible India and highlight our cultural commitment to preserving the environment, tonight at 9pm with @BearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. pic.twitter.com/P8KPJshmta — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2019

PM Modi tweeted a curtain-raiser message for viewers ahead of the broadcast.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Discovery Channel said the special episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and it will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" that will throw light on wildlife conservation. Bear Grylls, who has also hosted a show with former US President Barack Obama in the wilderness of Alaska, will tackle challenges of surviving in the wild with PM Modi in the show that has been widely publicised ahead of its broadcast.

PM Modi's message on using the programme to spread awareness on environmental conservation and climate change comes at a time when nations have raised concerns over rising global temperatures.

Abnormal heatwaves have been felt across continents, from the relatively colder northern regions of Europe to North America. Ice sheets have melted at an alarming rate in Greenland.

Scientists have also indicated there is a link between climate change and rising incidences of floods which have battered many states in India this monsoon.

