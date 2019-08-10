Man vs Wild Show Host On Similar Experiences With PM Modi, Barack Obama

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will be broadcast on August 12.

Adventure junkie and host of "Man vs Wild" Bear Grylls on Saturday reflected on his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former United States President Barack Obama, and said it was really heartening to see powerful men standing up for protecting the environment.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI just two days ahead of the premiere of the special episode with the Prime Minister, Mr Grylls shared his experience of interacting with both "iconic leaders".



“I have had a huge privilege of taking President Obama on a trip to Alaska a few years ago to show him the effects of climate change close up. They were similar, in the sense of being iconic global world leaders, but (trips were in) different terrains,” he said.

“Alaska was very cold, but where we went with Prime Minister Modi was a rainforest, hot and humid. What was similar was that they were there for the same purpose- for driving this message of “we have to protect the environment. We have got to back big conservation projects and look after our world,” he added.



It was in the year 2016 when Mr Grylls had filmed an episode of his show with Obama in Alaska.

#WATCH Bear Grylls in Wales(UK): PM(Modi) is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything. But in the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, PM spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that pic.twitter.com/2maEG4YXKg — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019



"For me it was really heartening to see such powerful men like Barack Obama and Narendra Modi stand up and say together that we've got to do this, we have the power to do this. Especially India, it is now almost the largest country in the world, the biggest democracy on the planet and such a strong spirit always in India, where people want to do the right thing," he said.



The show will be a frank and free-wheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change. PM Modi stepped into the wild to raise awareness about the environment and animal conservation.



Believing that protecting the environment and conservation is a key role which every human being has to play, Mr Grylls said it is just not about one country but an initiative we must take up collectively.

"It's not one country, it's all of us. I think protecting our environment and conservation is such a key thing that all of us have to do. I was there for that purpose, to try and say listen, together we can do something good here," he added.



Last month, Mr Grylls had shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter in which PM Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dingy and putting together a spear.



Watch this exclusive sneak peek as renowned adventurer, @BearGrylls embarks on a journey with the leader of the world's largest democracy, PM @narendramodi. Tune in to #ManVSWild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi on 12 August, 9 PM. #PMModionDiscoveryhttps://t.co/YbQ7wfksDl — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) August 9, 2019

"You are the most important man in India. My job is to protect you," Mr Grylls said in the video, covering the Prime Minister's shoulder with a jacket.



Shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.