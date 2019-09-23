Send 5 Non-Indian Families To India As Tourists Every Year, PM Asks NRIs

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted video clips of PM Modi's address on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians leaving across the world on Sunday to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

Addressing a gathering of members of the Indian community, he said, "Can you do something for me? It is a small request. I am saying this to all Indians leaving all over the world. You take a decision that every year, each one of you will send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists."

The prime minister also unveiled the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum, inauguration of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and a Siddhi Vinayak temple.

PM @narendramodi has a request for the Indian diaspora. Know what it is... pic.twitter.com/RTPYLwjDaH — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

"The Eternal Gandhi museum will be a prized cultural landmark in Houston. I have been associated with this effort for a while. It will surely make Gandhi Ji's thoughts popular among the youth: PM," the PMO said in a tweet.

PM Modi also thanked the Indian community in Houston for setting the stage for a "glorious future" of Indo-US ties, it said in another tweet.

