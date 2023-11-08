'Beacon Of Integrity': PM Modi Visits LK Advani's Home On His Birthday

PM said LK Advani's efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited BJP stalwart L K Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday.

Mr Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 96 on Wednesday.

"Went to Advani ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday," PM Modi said in a post on X. He also shared his pictures with the BJP veteran.

In another post, the prime minister described Advani as "a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation".

"His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life," PM Modi said.

Mr Advani's efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians, he added.

Taking to X, Mr Shah wished Advani a long life and good health. He said Advani nourished the BJP with his tireless hard work and organisational skills.

"From the inception of the BJP to the party coming to power, Advani ji's incomparable contribution is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker," the home minister said.

Rajnath Singh also prayed for Advani's good health and long life, and said he has provided great strength to the BJP.

"Happy birthday to senior BJP leader and inspiration for all of us, Shri LK Advaniji. He has been a major pillar of Indian politics and has also provided great strength to the BJP organisation. The contribution of Advaniji, who was active in public life for a long time, is unmatched. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Mr Singh wrote on X.

