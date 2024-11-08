PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani

PM Modi extended heartfelt greetings to Lal Krishna Advani on his birthday.

PM Modi said Mr Advani is "among India's most admired statesmen" and has devoted himself to furthering India's development.

"Best wishes to LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation. Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the birthday of Lal Krishna Advani and recalled his contribution to "making BJP a symbol of public welfare by displaying his unique public service and organisational skills."

Mr Shah also said that his work as the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country is extremely inspiring.

In a social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Bharat Ratna respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji played an important role in making BJP a symbol of public welfare by displaying his unique public service and organisational skills. Under his leadership, the organisation of BJP became strong and widespread. His work as the former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country is extremely inspiring. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

भारत रत्न आदरणीय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आडवाणी जी ने जनसेवा और संगठन कौशल का अनुपम परिचय देते हुए भाजपा को लोककल्याण का प्रतीक बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। उनके नेतृत्व में भाजपा का संगठन सुदृढ़ और व्यापक हुआ। देश के पूर्व उप-प्रधानमंत्री… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2024



Mr Advani served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He was conferred Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Mr Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005.Mr Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

