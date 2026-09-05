PM Modi's <i>"Naraaz Fufa"</i> Attack On Opposition At Top Delhi College

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sharp dig at the opposition while contrasting the crises of 2013 with India's present strength. Referring to his last Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, PM Modi said he had administered "homoeopathic pills" to critics by using the term "Dimagi Naxals."

"Homoeopathic treatment only aggravates the disease for a short time. As soon as I gave this pill, all the mental Naxals started coming out. But the public is seeing their true colours," he said. Taking aim at opponents, the Prime Minister described two kinds of people in the country. One type positively transforms the power of society into the power of the nation. The other becomes a "Naraaz Fufa" (angry uncle) on every issue.

"Their only dialogue is: What is the need for this? When we were building the world's largest statue, they said, what is the need for this? They said the same thing about bullet trains, UPI, chips, and the new Parliament. When we built a memorial for the army heroes who died for the country, the uncles came into the field again. But India gave a befitting reply to such uncles."

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), he told students that the country is now far more secure economically and socially than it was before 2014. "I want to take you back to the old days," PM Modi said.

"Remember the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, which shook the entire government. In 2008, there was a banking crisis that devastated India's banking system. Also in 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai, but the then government took no action." He noted that his own government has also faced major crises, including COVID, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran conflict in the last six years.

"People thought they would crush Modi. But the people of my country have such power that the desires of those who wish India ill are being suppressed." The Prime Minister highlighted the progress made in expanding global trade. In the last decade, free trade agreements have been signed with nearly 40 countries. "When new markets open, new opportunities arise for India's youth," he said.

"Today, the country is much more economically and socially secure than in 2013. But some people are beginning to panic." Expressing confidence in the younger generation, PM Modi said, "I have faith in the country. I have faith in the youth of the country. I believe that together, we 1.4 billion Indians will make a developed India possible. In the future, India will be a hub of research and innovation. India will have its own space station, and you will see that day too. You will see that one day, India will host an Olympics that the world will see."

He also spoke directly to the students about life beyond campus. "Friends, right now your lives are running in SRCC mode. This includes discussions over cold coffee, last-minute exam preparation, and hard work at business conclaves. But outside this campus, you will find a different world." Before 2013, the Prime Minister said students could not even dream of building startups, unicorns or space ventures. "Today, our young friends say, 'I will build a startup. I will create a unicorn. I will start a space-related startup.' Before 2013, your seniors didn't dream like this. But times have changed," he noted.

He urged the young generation to take a pledge: "Why can't the world's global firms be ours? We proudly say that Indians are leading the world's top companies, so why aren't those companies Indian?" Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said, "The boat is ours, and the sailor is ours. Let the courage to write victory on the waves be ours. Let the flight be ours, let the passion to withstand the winds be ours. Let the dream be ours, let the resolve be ours. Let the resolve for a self-reliant India be ours. Let every step we take on the path to a developed India be ours."

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