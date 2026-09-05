Rescued From House, Pulled From Tunnel: 2 More Survivors In Flood-Hit Nepal

After days of digging through mud, debris and collapsed structures, rescue teams in Nepal made two remarkable rescues on Saturday, taking the total number of survivors found alive in recent days to four.

A Chinese worker trapped underground and a 64-year-old woman buried inside a damaged home were found alive, surviving against all odds after one of the country's deadliest disasters.

The latest rescue involved a Chinese national who was pulled alive from a tunnel linked to a hydropower project. The operation marked the third successful rescue at the Trishuli hydropower site after two Nepali workers were brought out alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower plant on Friday.

Nepal's Army said the operation was carried out jointly by Nepalese military personnel and disaster response specialists from South Korea. The worker was rescued from a 225-metre-long tunnel and was undergoing medical evaluation.

Images released by the army showed him being airlifted by helicopter while a military medic attended to him during the journey. The man, identified only as Luhaitao, was seen with his arms around the shoulders of two camouflage-clad rescuers as he was led to safety. Though visibly worn out, he appeared alert, with thick mud still coating his hands.

Meanwhile, in Nuwakot town, rescuers pulled a 64-year-old Chandika Shrestha alive from a damaged house. Officials said she was being airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

Photographs from the rescue operation showed emergency workers carrying the woman out of the house wrapped in a grey blanket.

Authorities said nearly 900 workers remain missing across 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, with around 500 believed to be trapped inside different tunnels.

The devastating floods, which struck on August 26 and are believed to have been triggered by a glacier collapse, have killed at least 1,300 people. More than 5,000 others remain missing, according to Nepal's disaster management agency.

Experts from India, China, Australia and South Korea have joined Nepali rescue teams in the search for survivors trapped inside blocked tunnels across the disaster-hit region.

As the death count continues to rise, Nepal Police said 1,030 bodies have been laid to rest in mass graves after DNA samples were collected to allow for future identification.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has pledged to provide "safe and comfortable accommodation" for thousands of people displaced by the disaster and currently living in temporary relief camps.

"We know that staying there is not easy for you," Shah said in a social media post on Friday.

He assured survivors that the government would help them rebuild their lives, saying it would "once again create an environment where you can dream about and build your future."

(With inputs grom agencies)