'Never Lost Hope': Nepal Tunnel Worker's Family On Miraculous Rescue

Every passing minute for the past nine days brought Kabir Maharjan's family closer to accepting that he had become another Nepal flood casualty. The Trishuli tunnel worker's father, in moments of despair, would say that the chances of him being dug out from the debris alive were slim to none. Even other family members were secretly preparing themselves for the atrocious news of his death. None of them, however, could shake his mother's dogged belief that her son would return - alive.

Maharjan was one of the two tunnel workers who were rescued after remaining buried inside for nine days following the Nepal floods that have killed nearly 1,300 people and left thousands missing. Experts have described the rescue as nothing short of a miracle.

NDTV reached Maharjan's house, located just 35 kilometres from Kathmandu, and spoke to his family. His mother neither speaks nor understands English or Hindi. When asked about her son's survival, she replied in the Nepalese language. She kept her hands folded in prayer, and her eyes welled up with gratitude.

The man's sister-in-law translated what the woman couldn't describe in words.

"She (his mother) has been praying for her son's safe return. She used to rebuke anyone who said anything negative about Kabir's return. She kept repeating that her son would return," she said.

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She also broke down and clarified that she was just overwhelmed.

"It was a very tough time for us... ye khushi ke aansu hain," she added.

Kabir's son, a Class 10 student, said the past nine days were the toughest time of his life.

"We were very stressed out about our father for nine days. It was a tough time for us. During this time, I tried to take care of my family," he said.

Apart from Maharjan, 45, Sanjay Sah, 30, was also pulled out from the tunnel where he was buried under tons of debris.

Rescuers cheered as one man was pulled out and walked. Within minutes, the second man, caked in mud and his hands folded in prayer, was brought out on a stretcher.

Sah soon spoke to the media and said he had chanted Hindu prayers for his survival. "What day is it today? I was chanting the maha mantra inside," he said.

Both men are stable and are receiving treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu.

At least 12 hydroelectric projects and related infrastructure were smashed by the floods. Rescue workers have continued searching for missing workers, hoping for yet another miracle.