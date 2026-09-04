"They're Gone": Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli's Ominous Comment On Nepal's Missing

The prospects of finding the 5,000 people missing since flash floods hit Nepal are bleak, former prime minister KP Sharma Oli said, indicating that the death count is expected to rise. He also warned that such incidents could become common if climate change is not addressed, endangering coastal nations. He demanded "compensation" from highly industrialised countries responsible for global warming.

"Very few people are actually missing. It is very difficult to find those who were washed away. A large number are gone. Their bodies are being found in Chitwan, in India, and other places," he said.

He said that the part of the glacier that broke apart and triggered the flash flood was small. The remaining glacier could break at any time and cause similar incidents.

"This river and that glacier, only a small part of it is broken. A very big part is still remaining. It can break at any time. Everyone should be more aware and should pay more attention," he said.

He added that if glaciers keep breaking away, the sea levels will rise.

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"Mountains are present in other countries as well. This means they will be impacted too. Climate starts from mountains and seas. And the ecosystem also revolves between mountains and seas. We will have to work very quickly. We will have to work seriously. If we are not able to make the mountains safe, then the seas will not be safe. This means that the sea level will also increase. This means that island countries, which are at a very low sea level, will sink," he warned.

He said Nepal hasn't contributed to damaging the environment.

"It is the contribution of developed countries. I think I have raised this issue in the UN and at environmental conferences. Who will give compensation for this? We did not spoil the environment. We did not cause the situation of glacial melting."

He also attacked the Nepal government, claiming it has not been effectively dealing with the floods.

"What is the current situation after 10 days? The situation is very painful. There is a lot of fear. The expectations of the people have not been fulfilled," he added.

At least 1,287 people have died, and thousands remain missing. So far, 96 bodies have been handed over to families. 583 foreigners, including over 270 Indians, are missing.

"Reconstruction and rehabilitation are a big challenge that we have to tackle," he said.