Delhi University Removes Age Limit For CES 2026 Admissions, Check Eligibility

Delhi University has opened applications for the Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the academic year 2025-26. To apply candidates can visit the official website of DU.

The CES has been introduced in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes inclusive education and lifelong learning opportunities. The Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) has highlighted that CES is designed to help individuals return to academics, improve their knowledge, and enhance their qualifications at any stage of life.

Under this scheme, learners will have the opportunity to attend classes with regular students and choose subjects that match their educational background and eligibility. This creates a learning environment where people can continue their academic journey without being limited by age or traditional admission timelines.

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Candidates interested in applying for CES must meet the minimum educational requirements and any additional conditions specified for their chosen paper. Admission will be granted based on the availability of seats in the concerned departments or colleges.

Delhi University has stated that CES admissions will be offered through additional or supernumerary seats. These seats will be separate from regular admission seats and will not affect opportunities available to other students.

The registration process will remain open throughout the year. Those interested can visit DU and the ILLL website for detailed information about available courses, eligibility rules, fees, and application procedures.