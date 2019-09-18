PM Modi's Mementos Sold For Over Rs 2.5 Crore In E-Auction

The portrait of the Prime Minister on silk is among the 2700 items to be auctioned (File)

A silver ''kalash'' and a photo stand with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- which were gifted to him-- have been sold for Rs 1 crore each at an e-auction organised by the Culture Ministry.

The photo stand, which has a message in Gujarati, had a base price of Rs 500. It has been sold for Rs 1,00,00,100 on www.pmmementos.gov.in.

The "kalash", which had a base price of Rs 18,000, got sold for Rs 1,00,00,300.

Both the items were auctioned off on Monday.

Other mementos that were sold at high prices included a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf. It received a bid of Rs 51 lakh against a base price of Rs 1,500.

Over 2,700 mementos, including shawls, pagris and jackets, will be auctioned on the site from September 14 till October 3. These are at the National Gallery of Modern Art here.

The base price range from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The portrait of the Prime Minister on silk, which was gifted to him by couturier and owner of Seematti Textiles, Beena Kannan, is among the 2,700 items.

The auction is being held on an online portal designed by National Informatics Centre and is open to all.

Another portrait of PM Modi, made in the Pichhwai style, has a base price of Rs 2 lakh.

During the last auction, a wooden replica of a BMW was the most expensive memento to be sold. It fetched Rs 5 lakh.

The proceeds of the auction will be given to the Namami Gange programme of the government.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.