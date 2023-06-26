PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh Visit Postponed Due To Possibility Of Heavy Rain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed due to the possibility of the heavy rains on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan on Monday said, "Due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow (June 27), PM Modi's program scheduled in Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed. The program has not been cancelled, soon the new date of his visit will be decided according to the weather conditions. The arrangements for the program will also continue in Lalpur. PM Modi's programs in Bhopal will remain the same."

According to the schedule, PM Modi was to visit the state on Tuesday to launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital.

PM Modi was to arrive in the city at around 10 am and flag off the Vande Bharat trains at Rani Kamlapati Railway station in the city around 11am. After that he would have also participated in the party-level program at Lal Parade ground in the city, however, it was postponed due to possibility of heavy rains.

Notably, CM Chouhan on Monday reached the Lal Parade ground and took stock of the preparation for the PM's program.

Meanwhile, the police department also is on high alert for the security of PM Modi. Police put barricades at various places, diverted the route at many places in the city. Over 3000 police personnels and over 50 officers have been deployed for security in the city. Drone cameras are also being used for monitoring.

