PM Modi's LinkedIn Post On National Maritime Heritage Complex At Lothal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday elaborating on the advantages of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat. The post is titled 'Let's focus on Tourism'.

However, sharing the LinkedIn post on his official X platform, the Prime Minister wrote: "Recently, the Union Cabinet took a very interesting decision - of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. Such a concept will create new opportunities in the world of culture and tourism. India invites more participation in the culture and tourism sectors."

Elaborating on the National Maritime Heritage Complex, PM Modi wrote on LinkedIn: “Honouring Our Maritime Legacy at Lothal. I am very happy to write about a remarkable development that has recently unfolded. Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the creation of a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal! Now, you might ask—why am I posting about it here? Let me tell you why.”

PM Modi added that situated near Ahmedabad, Lothal, the world's oldest dockyard, was once a vibrant melting pot of civilisations, ideas, and, of course, goods.

“Excavations have pointed to Lothal's role as an important maritime center. The docks, built thousands of years ago, highlight the spirit of ingenuity our ancestors possessed. Its advanced engineering and urban planning leave modern observers in awe, offering a window into the brilliance of our past,” PM Modi wrote.

“Regrettably, in the decades following independence, we allowed many aspects of our history—and many of our historical sites—to fall into neglect, with our rich past fading from memory. However, the last ten years have seen a change in this trend.

“Thus, in that spirit, our Government has decided to build a vibrant National Maritime Heritage Complex, which will improve our understanding of civilizational history. This new project will surely ignite enthusiasm among history buffs and tourists alike. The complex will bring ancient Lothal back to life as a mini-replica of the dock city. At the heart of this complex will stand an iconic lighthouse museum, soaring 77 meters high—set to be among the world's tallest of its kind. Various immersive galleries will make the experience even better,” wrote the Prime Minister.

PM Modi added that such an effort will boost the tourism economy, which I foresee as a major driver of growth in India. When tourism rises, incomes across the board rise.

“I urge you all, leading and respected professionals, to explore new opportunities in the tourism and sector and also share your ideas with me on the same. This way, we will contribute to a stronger economy and at the same time, preserve our rich past for the coming generations,” PM Modi concluded.

