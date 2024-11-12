'Most Unstable Vehicle': PM Modi's Jibe At Maha Vikas Aghadi In Maharashtra

PM Narendra Modi termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the most unstable vehicle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that it is riding in a vehicle with no wheels or brakes and are fighting with each other to drive it.

Terming the MVA as the most unstable vehicle, the Prime Minister claimed that the MahaYuti on the other hand is in a position to provide a stable government for the next five years with a sole goal of development.

He further added that only a stable government can make long-term policies.

"You have to remember that the vehicle these Maha Aghadi people are travelling in is a vehicle which has neither wheels nor brakes and there is a fight as to who will drive it. Aghadi is the most unstable vehicle, these people waste their time fighting among themselves. Maharashtra needs a MahaYuti government for the next five years which is stable and whose sole aim is the development of Maharashtra. Only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for Maharashtra," said PM Modi at the poll rally for the BJP and MahaYuti nominees in Solapur.

The Prime Minister said right now there is a stampede in Aghadi, adding, that there is a tug-of-war going on in Aghadi for the post of Chief Minister.

"One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the Chief Minister. Other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting it. Such parties can never form a stable government in Maharashtra," the Prime Minister said.

He also targeted the Congress, saying that although the grand old party ruled the country for decades its thinking is to maintain the problems and keep people entangled in such problems.

"For decades, Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved. They kept people preoccupied with various problems, which has become their typical work culture. As a result of this approach, the farmers in Maharashtra have suffered for many years," the Prime Minister said.

He added that in this region, Congress and its allies failed to address irrigation issues effectively. "In contrast, we have focused on resolving these problems. Thanks to our efforts, the water table in several villages in Solapur is now rising," the Prime Minister said.

He also informed that Congress wants to end the rights given to the poor and deprived people of the country.

"The prince has gone abroad and openly talked about ending the reservation. Congress's desire to end reservation is not new. There was a time when Congress used to openly give big advertisements in newspapers against the reservation. Today, is the age of the internet now those anti-reservation statements of Congress are available on the internet and social media," he said.

He told the people gathered at the rally that Congress is troubled by MahaYuti's unity which is why they want to make one caste fight against another caste.

"Will you allow this conspiracy of Congress to succeed? We have to remain united to foil the dangerous plans of Congress. Therefore my request to you is - if we are united, we are safe," said the Prime Minister.

He said that when the MahaYuti government, which believes in the "faith" and "culture" of Maharashtra, works, the people of Solapur have seen what kind of results come.

"The people of Solapur had been demanding development for decades, the projects that were pending for decades, have been completed by the MahaYuti government," PM Modi claimed.

The Prime Minister said that the MahaYuti government waived off the electricity bills of farmers, adding that the government's effort is that farmers do not have to pay electricity bills. "That is why we are engaged in providing solar energy to every farm," he said.

The Prime Minister said that when Congress was in power, only 2 to 3 per cent of ethanol was blended into petrol, adding that after the BJP came to power in 2014, the government decided to increase the ethanol blending.

"It has increased to 15 per cent now. I'm targeting ethanol-blending of 20 per cent. The farmers have received Rs 80,000 crore due to ethanol, and the sugarcane farmers were the biggest beneficiaries of it," he said.

The Prime Minister also informed that the government is working by keeping women at the centre of all public welfare schemes.

"Today, the houses being built under the PM Awas Yojana are being built in the name of women. The biggest beneficiaries of the Mudra Scheme are our mothers and sisters. We are engaged in the mission of making three crore sisters Lakhpati Didi," he said.

The Prime Minister said that this change has been possible due to the work of the BJP at the Centre and the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra.

"Today we are moving towards building a developed India from a developed Maharashtra. That's why I say: 'BJP-MahaYuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtrachi pragati ahe'," said the Prime Minister.

