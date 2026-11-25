Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Canada on December 11 and 12 could provide fresh momentum to the India-Canada relationship, with a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) expected to be central to discussions between Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Victor Fedeli, expressed optimism that the two countries could conclude the trade agreement by the end of 2026, describing it as an important opportunity for both economies to deepen commercial engagement after several years of diplomatic tensions.

"Relations are in order for both Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney for really reuniting the two countries and moving our trade so well," the provincial minister told NDTV.

"We're looking forward to both federal governments concluding a successful deal," he added.

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Fedeli said the agreement would be particularly significant for Ontario, Canada's largest provincial economy with approximately 40 per cent of the country's population. The province is a major manufacturing and innovation centre, with strengths in aerospace, automotive, technology and advanced manufacturing.

"We make most things in the province of Ontario -- planes, trains, all are made in Ontario," he said, adding that a trade agreement with India would complement the province's existing network of international trade arrangements.

The proposed CEPA assumes added significance as India and Canada work towards an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030. The agreement is expected to improve market access, encourage investment and provide businesses with greater predictability across sectors.

The diplomatic backdrop remains important.

The relationship deteriorated sharply following the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia and subsequent allegations by Canadian authorities of links to Indian government agents, which New Delhi rejected. The dispute led to diplomatic expulsions and a prolonged freeze in high-level engagement.

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The two governments have since worked towards normalisation, with Carney's India visit in March 2026 helping establish a framework for renewed cooperation and the formal launch of CEPA negotiations.

The sixth round of negotiations concluded in New Delhi on November 20, with discussions covering goods, services, rules of origin, intellectual property and investment promotion. The agreement remains under negotiation, with both sides targeting a conclusion by the end of the year.

For Fedeli, the renewed engagement is already translating into greater business confidence. He said his latest India visit had revealed a noticeable shift in how Indian companies view Ontario, increasingly considering the province a gateway to North American markets.

"When they need a beachhead in North America, they aim right for Ontario," he said.

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The minister credited the leadership of both Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford with helping strengthen Canada's international economic positioning. He also stressed that Ontario had maintained its engagement with India even during the diplomatic downturn.

"We showed up twice a year since 2018. During those tough times, we still showed up and we just said, look, we will leave the geopolitical issues to both our federal governments. We're here to roll up our sleeves and get down to business," Fedeli said.

He revealed that Ontario's two-way trade with India had increased by 88 per cent in eight years, against a target set in 2018 to double trade over a decade. The province maintains trade representative offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and is considering a possible third office in the Bengaluru region to support growing business engagement.

Beyond trade volumes, Fedeli identified technology, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing as immediate areas for collaboration. He described Ontario and India as natural partners, particularly as Indian technology companies seek international expansion without relocating their operations.

"Tech, tech, tech is really important," he said, identifying technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing as sectors with significant potential.

Artificial intelligence, however, could become a defining pillar of the partnership. Fedeli highlighted Ontario's research ecosystem, citing 1,600 AI companies, 1,700 students enrolled in AI master's programmes and 17,000 new AI employees in the previous year.

He also invoked the contribution of Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist associated with the development of modern machine learning, to Ontario's AI ecosystem.

"There has to be more work done with the two countries, especially in our small and medium enterprises. They can't be afraid of it. It's got to be a central piece," he said, arguing that Indian and Canadian companies should move beyond conventional IT outsourcing towards joint research, innovation and commercialisation.

Ontario's Toronto Business Development Corporation is already facilitating exchanges, bringing Indian startups to Canada to meet prospective buyers and understand the market. Fedeli said he had presented India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with a compilation of Indian startups that had expanded into Ontario through such introductions.

Defence and aerospace are emerging as another potential area of cooperation. Ontario has approximately 300 defence companies, according to Fedeli, but does not manufacture everything required by Canada. He sees an opportunity to combine India's Make in India ambitions with Canada's domestic procurement requirements through joint ventures.

"There's got to be a great opportunity for joint ventures. To make it in India, Make in India, and Buy Canada," he said, pointing to opportunities in defence manufacturing, aerospace components and advanced technologies.

Critical minerals could provide another strategic dimension. Ontario, Fedeli said, has the minerals required for lithium-ion battery production, including lithium and nickel. The province has established a $500 million critical minerals fund to support processing capabilities and attract international partners.

Inviting Indian companies to participate, he said: "Come and join us, and we'll take the mineral, and we'll process it together."

Fedeli also pitched Ontario's business environment, citing tax reductions, skilled graduates and access to clean energy. He said the province produces approximately 120,000 STEM graduates annually and has seen one million additional people employed since the Ford government took office. These figures were presented by the minister as evidence of Ontario's investment appeal.

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For smaller businesses, he indicated that Ontario's trade offices would play a greater role in identifying partners and navigating the Canadian market, particularly as bilateral commercial activity expands.

Yet, when asked what he wanted most from Modi's anticipated Canada visit, Fedeli offered an answer that went beyond investment announcements and trade statistics.

"What I really wanna see is India and Ontario or Canada businesses just have a feeling of trust. Just look at it and go, 'This is our time together. Let's make the best of it,'" he said.

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He also pointed to the changing social landscape of his hometown of North Bay, where a $6 million cricket ground is being built, reflecting the growing Indian community and the province's evolving people-to-people connections.

With Modi's December visit approaching and negotiations entering a crucial phase, both countries have an opportunity to build a relationship around investment, technology, energy, defence and resilient supply chains. Whether that ambition translates into a concluded agreement and concrete business commitments will be an important test of the diplomatic reset. For Ontario, Fedeli made clear, India is increasingly viewed not simply as a trading partner but as a long-term economic partner.