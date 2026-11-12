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India, Canada Discuss Free Trade Pact Aimed At Boosting Bilateral Commerce

The two ministers also exchanged views on the importance of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that delivers meaningful market access, leverages the complementarities of the two economies and creates new opportunities for trade and investment.

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India, Canada Discuss Free Trade Pact Aimed At Boosting Bilateral Commerce
India and Canada held talks to advance CEPA negotiations aimed at boosting trade and investments
New Delhi:

India and Canada on Wednesday discussed advancing negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement, aimed at boosting two-way commerce and investments.

The discussions were held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and visiting Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, who is leading a Canadian delegation.

Both sides discussed "advancing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and strengthening our bilateral economic ties," Goyal said in a social media post.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the importance of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that delivers meaningful market access, leverages the complementarities of the two economies and creates new opportunities for trade and investment.

"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to taking the India-Canada economic partnership to new heights, with CEPA serving as a catalyst for deeper commercial engagement and shared prosperity," he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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