PM Modi Wishes Sonia Gandhi Speedy Recovery From Covid

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sonia Gandhi on June 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Congress president and direct rival Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery. Mrs Gandhi tested positive for Covid today and has isolated herself. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said Mrs Gandhi developed mild fever and other Covid symptoms last evening.

"Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

The PM's message comes at a time when his government has been accused of using central probe agencies for political vendetta against the Gandhi family.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul for questioning on money laundering charges in the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi is to appear before the agency on June 8.

"It's a political, social, economic, and legal battle," the Congress said, asserting that the Gandhis had nothing to hide.

Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference said there is no evidence of money laundering or of any money exchange. The party has accused the Centre of political vendetta and misusing central probe agencies to target the opposition with an eye on assembly elections.

"This is a strange case of money laundering where no money is involved. The case is more hollow than a pack of cards. We will face it. We are not intimidated. This reeks of vendetta, pettiness, fear and cheap politics," Mr Singhvi told reporters.

