Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive For Covid, Two Months After Last Infection

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for the coronavirus in June as well.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 again, tweeted party MP and in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, adding that she was stable and would remain in isolation following all protocols.

Mrs Gandhi had tested positive for the coronavirus in June as well and had sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it for questioning in a money-laundering case.

She was then admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi owing to Covid-related issues.

Several Congress leaders had contracted Covid-19 recently, including communications department head Pawan Khera, party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sonia Gandhi's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.