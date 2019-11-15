PM Modi Wishes Jharkhand On Its Statehood Day

"Jharkhand is synonymous with bravery and compassion," PM Modi said. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state.

"May Jharkhand keep scaling new heights of progress and realise Bhagwan Birsa Munda's dream of a prosperous and happy state," the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday morning.

"Jharkhand is synonymous with bravery and compassion. The people of this land have always lived in harmony with nature. They have excelled in various fields thanks to their hard work," he added, with a picture attached with the tweet where he is seen greeting a statue of Birsa Munda.

Jharkhand - the land of forests - is celebrating its 19th year of constitution this year. Its foundation day falls on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, also known as "Bhagwan Birsa" who played a vital role in India's struggle for freedom.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.