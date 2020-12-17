PM Modi Wishes French President Emmanuel Macron Speedy Recovery After He Tests COVID-19 Positive

President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

"Wishing my dear friend Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery," PM Modi said. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared".

"Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health," PM Modi tweeted.

