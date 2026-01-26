In Macron's Republic Day Wish, A "Wonderful Memory" Throwback Selfie With PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday wished his "dear" Indian friends on the 77th Republic Day and shared a throwback selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2024, when he was in India as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day.

In the picture posted on his official X account, Macron was seen with PM Modi at Jaipur's iconic Hawa Mahal.

"What a wonderful memory of the Republic Day we shared together in 2024! My dear friend Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration," Macron wrote.

"See you in February to continue building together," the French president, who is scheduled to visit India next month to participate in the AI Summit, said.

PM Modi this month met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to Macron.

"Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains," PM Modi said in a post on X after meeting Bonne.

The prime minister said it was encouraging to see India-France collaboration expanding into innovation, technology and education, especially as the two nations mark the 'Year of Innovation'.

"Also exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues. Look forward to welcoming President Macron to India soon," he said.

Republic Day 2026

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday and displayed its military and cultural strength at a grand parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path, which was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

The two chief guests, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also joined President Murmu.

PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

Around 100 artists heralded the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta', demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.