'Bonjour!': UK's Starmer Pokes Fun At Macron By Sporting Sunglasses

Britain's Keir Starmer has become the latest world leader to gently mock French President Emmanuel Macron for wearing sunglasses at Davos, donning a pair of aviator shades at a comedy event.

"Bonjour!" a seated, smiling Starmer said as laughter erupted when he put on the dark glasses during an on-stage Monday evening interview with comedian Matt Forde for his The Political Party podcast.

Macron made global headlines, inspired viral memes online and became the target of some presidential shade when he sported blue aviators to deliver an emphatic speech at the World Economic Forum last Tuesday.

The French leader was trying to hide a broken blood vessel that had left him with a bloodshot eye, according to the Elysee's chief physician.

Macron used his Davos speech to blast "unacceptable" threats by US President Donald Trump towards Europe, saying France preferred "respect to bullies".

A clip from the speech in which Macron repeatedly says "for sure" while discussing the European Union also went viral.

His US counterpart was among those to react to the unusual look, which drew comparisons with "The Terminator" and "Top Gun" characters.

"I watched him sort of be tough" in those "beautiful sunglasses", Trump mocked, asking: "What the hell happened?"

Macron's sparring with Trump may do little to thaw worsening transatlantic ties, but the Entente Cordiale appears intact despite Starmer also now poking fun at the French leader.

The British prime minister posted a clip of his aviator moment on TikTok, and added Tuesday a mocked-up "Top Gun" poster featuring himself and Macron dressed as fighter jet pilots wearing aviators.

Within minutes, Macron commented on the post, writing: "For sure".

