"We Don't Need People That Join Wars After We've Won": Trump Slams UK's Starmer

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Britain is giving "serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but added that the U.S. does not need them to win the war with Iran, in the latest clash between the military allies.

Trump has repeatedly criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggesting this week that he helped "ruin" the countries' historically close relationship after London blocked the U.S.'s initial use of British bases to attack Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he "will remember" the lack of British support during the conflict with Iran.

"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," Trump said.

"That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer - But we will remember. We don't need people that join Wars after we've already won!"

The social media post comes after the British Ministry of Defence said on Saturday it was preparing the Prince of Wales aircraft carrier for possible deployment.

But no final decision has been taken about whether to deploy the aircraft carrier to the Middle East, a British official said.

Starmer has defended his decision not to allow U.S. forces to use British bases to support initial strikes on Iran, saying he needed to be satisfied that any military action was legal and well planned.

He later granted U.S. forces permission to use British bases for what he called defensive strikes against Iranian missiles in storage depots or launchers.

Starmer earlier this year criticised Trump's desire to buy Greenland and said his comments that European troops avoided frontline combat in the war in Afghanistan were "frankly appalling."

