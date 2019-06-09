PM Modi Will Be First World leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Blasts

PM Modi will be the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the deadly Easter terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back to India from Maldives where he was on his first overseas visit after getting elected as prime minister for the second time. This will be PM Modi's first visit to the island nation after the serial bombings on Easter left over 250 dead.

The prime minister will be received by the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on his arrival at the airport. The two leaders will then drive to the President's Secretariat, where PM Modi would be given an official welcome ceremony.

He will then plant saplings at the President's House before holding bilateral talks with President Maithripala Sirisena in the afternoon.

PM Modi will also meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and an official delegation of the Tamil National Alliance, a political party that represents the country''s Sri Lankan Tamil minority during his brief stay in the neighbouring country.

At 2 p.m. (local time), PM Modi will also hold talks with the Indian community in Colombo.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for India at 3 p.m. (local time).

On Friday, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando said that the Prime Minister's visit to Sri Lanka shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation.

Multiple explosions ripped through the island nation on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday. The explosions rattled three churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing more than 250 people. A local Jihadi group and ISIS affiliate, National Thowheeth Jama'ath, claimed responsibility for the devastating attacks.

The official visits further indicate the importance India attaches to the policy of ''Neighbourhood First''.