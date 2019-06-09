PM Modi To Make Brief Stopover In Sri Lanka, Meet President, Oppsition Leaders: Live Updates

PM Modi will hold talks with Sri Lankan President, opposition leaders during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back to India from the Maldives where he is on his first overseas visit after assuming office for a second term. PM Modi will be received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the airport, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and will also meet Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and members of the Tamil National Alliance.

During his visit to the Maldives, PM Modi was conferred with ''Nishan Izzuddeen'', the Maldives'' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries. PM Modi later addressed the Maldivian Parliament, People's Majlis, where he touched upon various aspects of bilateral ties between the two nations, the need to eliminate terrorism, working together to combat climate change and other issues.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka: