LIVE Updates: PM Modi Visits Kerala's Guruvayur Temple Ahead Of His Visit To Maldives

NEW DELHI/THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a brief stop in Kerala today, on his way to the Maldives, which is his first international visit since becoming prime minister for his second term. PM Modi, who reached Kochi, in Kerala late last night, will offer prayers at the Guruvayur temple (also known as the Guruvayoor Sri Krishna Temple) this morning. Prime Minister Modi will then address a public meeting at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna HS ground at around 10 am.

From Kerala, PM Modi will begin his two-day official visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. "These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours," PM Modi tweeted ahead of his visit. During his visit to the Maldives, PM Modi will address the Maldivian Parliament. He will also meet President Ibrahim Solih, following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed including budgetary support by India for development projects in Maldives. Both PM Modi and the Maldivian President will jointly inaugurate two defence projects - a coastal surveillance radar system and composite training centre for the Maldives National Defence Forces or MNDF. PM Modi will also be honoured with the Order of Nishanizzuddeen, a prestigious award given by the Government of Maldives.

