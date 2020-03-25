PM Modi, Putin Discuss Measures To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus: Kremlin

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin agreed to strengthen coordination to fight coronavirus, Kremlin said (File)

Ahead of the G20 emergency summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday during which they exchanged views on the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"In line with the ongoing confidential dialogue reflecting the special nature of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi informed each other in detail about the measures introduced in both countries to counter the spread of this infection," said a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Mutual appreciation was expressed for the efforts being made to ensure the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia, it said.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen coordination in the fight against the coronavirus, it added.

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the "virtual summit" following criticism that the powerful group of major economies had been slow in addressing the global crisis.

Saudi King Salman will chair the summit, which will be attended by G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, President Putin and US President Donald Trump, on Thursday to advance the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 19,000 lives and upended life and businesses across the globe.