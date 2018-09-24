PM Modi Turns Photographer On His Way To Sikkim, Shares Photos On Twitter

PM Modi called the state "serene and splendid" and used the hashtag Incredible India, which is the tagline for India's tourism.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 24, 2018 09:02 IST
Sikkim: 

PM Modi is in Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport today. On his way to Sikkim, the prime minister shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on Twitter.

PM Modi reached Sikkim in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad. The Pakyong airport is located around 60 km from the Indo-China border.

Take a look at a few pictures here:

Sikkim's dream of having an airport will come true nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. PM Modi reached Sikkim after launching the Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Mission from Ranchi on Sunday.

PM ModiSikkim picturesPM Modi clicks Sikkim pictures

