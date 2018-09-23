PM Modi Lands In Sikkim, To Inaugurate State's First Airport Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pakyong Greenfield airport in Sikkim on Monday.

All India | | Updated: September 23, 2018 19:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at in Gangtok.

Gangtok: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, arrived in Gangtok for a two-day visit to Sikkim during which he will inaugurate the state's only airport-the Pakyong Greenfield on Monday.

The prime minister was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

From the Army helipad, the prime minister's entourage travelled around to the Raj Bhawan where he will stay for the night. A large number of people carrying colourful flags gathered to get a glimpse of the prime minister. Later at Raj Bhawan, the prime minister met BJP leaders and representatives of various social organisations.

PM Modi will also address people at the St Xavier's School at Pakyong after the inauguration

