PM Modi To Inaugurate Sikkim's First Airport In Pakyong Today: Live Updates

PM Modi said the Sikkim airport will improve connectivity, benefiting the people of the state.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 24, 2018 07:45 IST
The Sikkim airport is spread over 201 acres and is located on top of a hill

Sikkim: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the first airport in Sikkim at Pakyong today. PM Modi arrived in Sikkim on Sunday evening on a two-day visit to the state. The prime minister said the airport will improve connectivity, benefiting the people of the state. Sikkim's dream of having an airport will come true nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. PM Modi reached Sikkim after launching the Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Mission from Ranchi on Sunday.

The airport is spread over 201 acres and is located on top of a hill about 2 km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said. The airport was constructed by the Airports Authority of India and at present, the nearest airport from Sikkim is located 124 km away in Bagdogra in West Bengal.

Here are the Live Updates of the Sikkim Airport inauguration:


Sep 24, 2018
07:45 (IST)
The airport was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 605 crore and is an "engineering marvel" for its soil reinforcement and slope stabilisation techniques keeping in view the altitude it was built at.
Sep 24, 2018
07:40 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

Sikkim AirportPM ModiPaykong Airport

