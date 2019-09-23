PM Modi-Trump Speech In Houston Shows Growing US-India Ties: US Media

At "Howdy, Modi" event, PM endorsed Trump's bid for re-election in next year's presidential elections.

The joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump before a strong crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans at an event here underscores the growing strategic significance of the relationship between the two largest democracies of the world, a top American daily said on Sunday.

"The joint appearance also underscores the growing strategic significance of US-India ties. The world's two largest democracies are a vital check on China's ambitions to dominate the Asia-Pacific region, as Mr Trump recognises and Barack Obama did as well," The Wall Street Journal said in an op-ed, hours after the two leaders' historic address at the energy capital of the world.

Describing it as a "spectacle in Houston", The Wall Street Journal said Trump is hoping to pick up a larger share of this growing voters bloc in 2020 than he did in 2016. Trump understands the benefit of associating with Indian Americans, whose contributions are crucial to the prosperity of both nations in the 21st century, it added.

The New York Times said the rally brought together two leaders with similar styles. "Both rose to power by embracing right-wing populism, portraying themselves as champions of the masses fighting against an entrenched establishment," it said.

Both presented voters with a vision to make their respective countries "great again", and both have fanned tensions along religious, economic and social fault lines, it reported. At the same time, The New York Times said earning votes from Indian Americans will not be easy for Donald Trump, even with PM Modi by his side.

Indian Americans overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic party candidates, it noted.

According to The Washington Post, the leaders of the world's two largest democracies took the stage together in Houston before a roaring crowd of tens of thousands of Indian Americans, where PM Modi delivered an unmistakable endorsement of Trump's presidency and cast their joint appearance in historic terms. "The foreign strategy of soothing tensions with the United States by stroking President Trump's ego was put into vivid effect here Sunday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lathered praise on his American counterpart at a massive rally celebrating the Indian diaspora," it said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.