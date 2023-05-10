PM To Visit US On June 22, Joe Biden To Host State Dinner: White House

PM Narendra Modi will visit the US on June 22, the White House said today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on June 22 and US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host him for a state dinner, the White House said in a statement today.

"The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," the White House said.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space," it said.

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," the White House said.

PM Modi's formal state visit is a sign of the deepening US-India relationship as the Biden administration advances policies and initiatives for a free and open Indo-Pacific to counter what it sees as a growing threat posed by China.

The dinner with PM Modi will be Mr Biden's third formal state visit and dinner, following one he hosted for French President Emmanuel Macron in December and one for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for April 26.

The US and India last month announced an Initiative on critical and emerging technology, a plan to share advanced defence and computing technology, including the joint production of General Electric jet engines.