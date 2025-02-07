Advertisement
PM To Co-Chair AI Summit In France With Macron Before US Visit Next Week

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship.

Read Time: 1 min
PM To Co-Chair AI Summit In France With Macron Before US Visit Next Week
Prior to his US visit, PM Modi will be in France from February 10-12 . (File)
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry Friday announced.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship.

Prior to his US visit, Narendra Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will also visit Cadarache, the site of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

