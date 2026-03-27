Pics: Inside Noida International Airport Ahead Of Inauguration By PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh's much-awaited Noida International Airport is set for its formal launch, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the project on March 28.

Ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister shared images of the airport on social media, saying it will significantly boost connectivity in the NCR region. He also said the airport will help ease congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

"Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi," wrote PM Modi in a post on social media platform X.

"The Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in our nation. In addition to passenger services, it will have a robust cargo ecosystem thus boosting the logistics sector," he added.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

Officials said all preparations for the inauguration ceremony have been completed. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in the afternoon and will also address a public gathering.

Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

Yogi Adityanath To Review Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Greater Noida on Friday to review the final arrangements.

Authorities have put in place extensive security measures, dividing the area into multiple zones and deploying heavy police and paramilitary forces. Surveillance has also been intensified to prevent any untoward incidents.

Traffic Curbs In Place

In view of the expected large turnout, a detailed traffic plan has been implemented. Movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida Expressway for around 16 hours starting 7 am on Saturday.

Officials have advised commuters to follow traffic guidelines and avoid non-essential travel during the restricted period.

The Noida International Airport is being seen as a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh and is expected to emerge as one of Asia's key aviation hubs in the coming years.