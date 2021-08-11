PM Modi Speaks To Local Administration Over Flood-Related Situation In Varanasi

Varanasi Flooding: PM Modi spoke to local administration and assured them all possible help (File)

With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help.

Official sources told news agency Press Trust of India that PM Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there.

"He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support," they said.

Prime Minister Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.



