PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Stresses Need For Secure Shipping Lanes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.

In his telephonic conversation with the Iranian leader, Prime Minister Modi condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains, and reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," the prime minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains," he said.

The prime minister also appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

This was the second telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the Iranian President since the present conflict started on February 28.

On March 12, President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

The prime minister had expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, drawing retaliation from Iran which targeted its neighbours and Israel.

Iran also controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.

PM Modi has also spoken to a number of world leaders since the conflict started. These include leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia.

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