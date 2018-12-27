PM Modi Says Mega Projects Worth Rs 26,000 Crore Underway In Himachal

During the rally, PM Modi said Himachal Pradesh was like home to him.

Addressing a rally to celebrate one year of BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore are being undertaken across the state.

At the rally, PM Modi said that the state was like home to him and that he had learnt a lot while travelling through it. PM Modi described Himachal Pradesh as the land of brave soldiers. He also congratulated chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on completing one year as chief minister.

The Prime Minister also went through an exhibition showcasing benefits of state and centre sponsored schemes for the general public.

PM Modi was welcomed by Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Kangra BJP legislator Shanta Kumar and Union Health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda when he reached the helipad in Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present on the occasion.