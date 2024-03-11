PM Modi Says Dwarka Expressway Section Will 'Shift Gear Of People's Lives'

The section of the Dwarka Expressway inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after inaugurating Dwarka Expressway, asserted that the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity adding that the modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR.

To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway on Monday.

Addressing the event in Gurugram, PM Modi on Monday said that through modern technology connectivity, lakhs of people in every corner of the country are connected to this program.

"There was a time when programs were organized from Delhi, and the country used to get connected. Times have changed, today the program is organized in Gurugram, and the country has been connected, Haryana is showing this potential," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further congratulated the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway.

"Today the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity, I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Dwarka Expressway to the country. More than Rs 9,000 crores have been spent on this expressway. From today, the experience of traffic between Delhi and Haryana will change forever. This modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR. I congratulate the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway. I wish you many good wishes," he said.

He further asserted that just three months of 2024 have passed and the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated.

"Not even three months have passed since 2024, and in such a short time, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated. These are only the projects in which I have been involved. Apart from this, several Chief Ministers and Ministers have also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects," he added.

The Prime Minister further said at one time people used to avoid coming to the area where Dwarka Expressway has been constructed.

"Where Dwarka Expressway has been constructed today, there was a time when people used to avoid coming here after dusk. Even the taxi drivers used to refuse that they should not come here. This entire area was considered unsafe. But today many big companies are coming here and setting up their projects. This area is becoming one of the fastest developing areas of NCR," he asserted.

PM Modi further said that the rapid infrastructure construction work going on in the country will equally quickly make India the third-largest economic power in the world.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

