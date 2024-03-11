Key Phase Of Dwarka Expressway Opens Today, To Cut Delhi-Gurugram Travel Time

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway will open today, which will help improve traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48. The expressway will cut the travel time by at least 20 minutes for 90,000 commuters who take this route every day.

It is the first expressway in India built on single pillars and has several underpasses and service roads along the 18-km stretch. The eight-lane expressway will also provide direct connectivity to the Delhi International Airport and Gurugram Bypass.

The expressway is built at a cost of nearly Rs 10,000 crore. The Haryana segment incurred a cost of Rs 4,100 crore. This includes a 10.2-km stretch linking the Delhi-Haryana Border with Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and an 8.7-km stretch between Basai ROB and Kherki Daula.

This is among the highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore that PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of across the country today. The Dwarka Expressway is a key part of the Bharatmala Project, a flagship infrastructure project of the Modi government.

Traffic restrictions are in place at border areas between Delhi and Gurugram in view of the Prime Minister's event. Delhi and Gurugram Police have also issued traffic advisories.

Other major projects to be inaugurated today include a 9.6-km six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 between Nangloi-Najafgarh Road and Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi.

Three sections of the Lucknow Ring Road and the Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli phase of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh will also be inaugurated today.

The Prime Minister will also launch projects worth Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka, and Rs 20,500 crore in other parts of the country.

Highway projects for which the foundation stone will be laid today include 14 sections of the Bengaluru-Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway and six packages of the Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of NH-748A in Karnataka.