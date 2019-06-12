'Centre Constantly Monitoring Situation Due To Cyclone Vayu': PM Modi

Cyclone Vayu: NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the centre is "closely monitoring the situation" in Gujarat where Cyclone Vayu is likely to make a landfall on Thursday and other parts of the country that may be affected.

PM Modi also said he is "constantly in touch with the state governments" to review the situation."NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance," he tweeted this afternoon.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The Government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow."

Nearly three lakh people are being evacuated from the western coast as Gujarat prepares for Cyclone Vayu. The entire coastline, from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on "high alert". Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

PM Modi has served Gujarat, his home state, for 13 years.

Cyclone Vayu will also trigger heavy rain in Goa and an orange alert has been declared in the state.