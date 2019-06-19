Cyclone Vayu Effect: Gujarat Not To Hold School Enrolment Drive

The government had announced that the programme will be held on June 13, 14 and 15.

The Gujarat government will not organise 'Shala Praveshotsav', an annual drive aimed at promoting enrolment in schools, this year, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said here Wednesday. In order to increase the enrolment in schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the drive in 2003 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Since then, the drive is being conducted every year by the state government.

Earlier this month, the state government had announced that the programme will be held on June 13 and 14 in rural areas and June 15 in urban areas across Gujarat.

However, the drive was postponed for an indefinite period in view of cyclone Vayu's advancement towards Gujarat on June 13, Mr Chudasama said.

"As cyclone Vayu was advancing towards Gujarat, we had earlier postponed the Shala Praveshotsav. But now, we have decided not to organise it this year. The decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting," he told reporters.

"It has been 17 days since the schools have opened. Moreover, officials are also busy due to the upcoming Assembly session, which is slated to begin on July 2. Hence, the government has decided to cancel the drive this year," he said.

Under the drive, key dignitaries, including the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials visit various state-run schools and anganwadi centres to welcome new students and gift them school bags, stationery and toys.