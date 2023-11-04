PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Discuss Israel-Hamas Conflict, Bilateral Ties

PM Modi and UK's Rishi Sunak expressed deep concern at terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak had a telephonic conversation on Friday as they discussed development in West Asia and conflict between Israel and Hamas, and expressed deep concern on terrorism, worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives.

"Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives. They agreed on the need for regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance," an official said.

Modi congratulated Sunak on the successful completion of one year in office and they welcomed progress being made for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, officials said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Earlier this evening, spoke to UK PM Rishi Sunak. Discussed means to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. We agree that there is no place for terror and violence." He added, "Death of civilians is a serious concern. Need to work towards regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance." Officials said the two leaders reiterated their commitment to continuing to strengthen bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others, officials said.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings for the festive occasion of Diwali.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)