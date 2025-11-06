PM Modi Praises 'Vande Mataram' On Eve Of Its 150th Anniversary

On the eve of the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram", Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the song that ignited an undying spirit of patriotism across our nation.

In a message on X, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, 7th November, is a momentous day for every Indian. We celebrate 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram, a stirring call that has inspired generations and ignited an undying spirit of patriotism across our nation."

Shedding light on the events lined up to commemorate the song's 150th anniversary, PM Modi said, "To mark this occasion, I will join a programme in Delhi at 9:30 AM. A commemorative stamp and coin will also be released. The highlight of the programme would be a mass recital of Vande Mataram!"

The Friday event in Delhi shall mark the inauguration of the year-long commemoration of the National Song.

Last Month, PM Modi called upon citizens to share their suggestions for celebrating the 150th year of 'Vande Mataram', which was composed on November 7, 1896, by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Speaking during the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "In 'Mann Ki Baat' now, let's talk about a subject that is very close to everyone's hearts. This subject is our national song -- India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'. A song whose very first word evokes a surge of emotions in our hearts. 'Vande Mataram' -- this one word contains so many emotions, so many energies."

"In simple terms, it makes us experience the maternal affection of Ma Bharati. It makes us aware of our responsibilities as children of Ma Bharati. If there is a moment of difficulty, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' fills 140 crore Indians with the energy of unity," he said.

The Prime Minister said that 'Vande Mataram' represents patriotism and deep love for the motherland.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)