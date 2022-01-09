'We Are Proud': PM Modi Praises Indian Expats On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the Indian diaspora on the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas', saying that the community has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres.

PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments."

Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is observed on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community in India's development. It was on January 9 in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi had returned to India from South Africa to lead its freedom struggle.

