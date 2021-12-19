PM Modi Inaugurates Multiple Projects In Goa On State's Liberation Day

PM Modi felicitated freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Panaji today on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. The Prime Minister also felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on this day every year to mark the success of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Vijay' that led to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule.

PM Modi inaugurated multiple projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, a Super Speciality Block at the Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, an Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport, and the gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao.

The Prime Minister released a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the Special Cover, whereas the Special Cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young and gallant sailors and other personnel who died during "Operation Vijay".

The Prime Minister released 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. A "Meghdoot Post Card" depicting a collage of different events from the liberation struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.