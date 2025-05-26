PM Modi Inaugurates Locomotive Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat's Dahod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the nation's railway infrastructure and freight capacity.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant.

He was accompained by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office, the PM inaugurated the manufacturing plant in line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure.

According to the release, this plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways and will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Following this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.

The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat. He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and the Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations, as per a release from the PMO.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state of Gujarat from May 26 to 27, earlier today held a roadshow in Vadodara.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of the city following a vibrant roadshow, describing the experience as "extremely delightful".

He further thanked the citizens for their warm reception and blessings.

"Thank you, Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings," PM Modi said, taking to X.

During the roadshow, the PM was seen interacting with the enthusiastic crowds by waving at them, and they also waved back with the Indian flags in hand, chanting patriotic slogans.

The area was vibrant, with flower petals showered at the Prime Minister and songs based on the spirit of the nation echoing in the background.

Family members of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was part of the media briefings during Op Sindoor, were also present

