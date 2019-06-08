PM Modi In Kerala Ahead Of First Overseas Trip Of His Second Term

PM Modi performed the ritual of "thulabharam" at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala before heading to the Maldives which will be his first overseas visit since becoming Prime Minister for the second time.

PM Modi arrived in a special naval helicopter from Kochi at Sree Krishna College ground near the temple at 9:50 am, news agency PTI reported.

Dressed in mundu and veshti, the traditional dress of Kerala, PM Modi performed the ritual of "thulabharam" in which he weighed himself against lotus flowers on a giant scale. He also offered various items including ghee, a special variety of red banana (kathali), among other things.

The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

After praying at the temple, PM Modi will address party workers in Thrissur. This is PM Modi's first visit to Kerala after the BJP's landslide victory in the national election.

The Prime Minister's visit to Kerala coincides with the tour of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his constituency of Wayanad in northern Kerala. Rahul Gandhi, who reached Wayanad on Friday, is scheduled to participate in at least 15 public receptions across the constituency in the next two days.

PM Modi had visited the Guruvayur temple in 2008 after he became the chief minister of Gujarat for a second time.

From Kerala, PM Modi will begin his two-day official visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. "These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours," he tweeted on Friday.

In Maldives, PM Modi will address the country's parliament. He will also meet President Ibrahim Solih, following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed including budgetary support by India for development projects in Maldives.

Both PM Modi and the Maldivian President will jointly inaugurate two defence projects - a coastal surveillance radar system and composite training centre for the Maldives National Defence Forces or MNDF. PM Modi will also be honoured with the Order of Nishanizzuddeen, a prestigious award given by the Government of Maldives.