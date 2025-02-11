Paris AI Summit: PM Modi Meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.

"Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris," PM Modi posted on X on Monday.

Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris. @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/ZxyziqUHGn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

At the dinner, the prime minister also met US Vice President JD Vance, who is also in France to attend the AI Summit.

"PM @narendramodi interacts with President @EmmanuelMacron and USA @VP @JDVance in Paris," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.

During his three-day visit to France, PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.

He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris. "A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments," he said.

PM Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said that the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with "my friend" President Macron.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

This is PM Modi's sixth visit to France, according to officials.

