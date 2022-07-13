Free Covid Booster Doses Will Create 'Healthier' Country: PM Modi

PM Modi said today's Cabinet decision will further India's vaccination coverage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government's decision to administer free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier country.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to all citizens above the age of 18 at government vaccination centres from July 15 for the next 75 days, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the drive earlier in the day.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today's Cabinet decision will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation." So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77.10 crore in the 18-59 age group has been administered the booster dose, according to an official source.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 on April 10.